A woman was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in central Colorado Springs, police said.

About 3:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 1900 block of East La Salle Street, police spokeswoman Natashia Kerr said. One woman was found dead inside the home, police said.

"While this is still early in the investigation, it appears that this incident involved two individuals who were known to each other and resided in the same residence," a police statement said.

The woman's death is being investigated as a potential homicide.

If her death is ruled a homicide by the El Paso County Coroner's Office, it will be the 14th homicide in Colorado Springs this year, and the fourth woman killed this month.

This time last year there were three homicides in the city.

HAPPENING NOW 🚨Officers are responding to reports of a shooting in the 1900 block of La Salle Street. It appears all parties are accounted for and there is not threat to the public. As this situation unfolds, we will inform everyone when/if the PIO responds. — Colorado Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) March 19, 2020

