The woman who died in a crash in Colorado Springs late Friday has been identified as Kathryn Reeves of Woodland Park, police said Monday.
Reeves, 38, died on the way to a hospital following the crash at East Fountain and Murray boulevards on Friday at about 9 p.m., Colorado Springs Police said.
Reeves was the passenger in a westbound Mazda on Fountain Boulevard when it struck an eastbound sedan on Fountain as it tried to turn left onto Murray Boulevard, according to investigators. The sedan's three occupants were taken to a hospital with serious injuries and updates to their conditions were not provided Monday.
Speed and drugs or alcohol are not considered factors in the crash, but the investigation is continuing, police said. No charges have been filed as of Monday.
Reeves' death marks Colorado Springs' 16th traffic-related fatality in 2020. There were 18 traffic fatalities reported in the city in 2019 at the time of Friday's crash.
If you were witness to or have information regarding the crash, you may call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 444-7000. To report anonymously, you may call Crime Stoppers at 634-7876.