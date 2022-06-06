A man on parole for aggravated robbery was playing with a gun while intoxicated when he accidentally fired it and killed a friend, according to an affidavit from Colorado Springs police.

Eric Terrell Lockhart Jr., 19, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the shooting death May 21 of Malaya Marie Leary, 18.

According to statements in the affidavit, on the day of Leary's death Lockhart and several of his friends were at an apartment at the 3000 block of Mallard Drive in southeast Colorado Springs.

Lockhart and his friends told police that they were drinking — Lockhart specifically said he took five shots of vodka — and that Lockhart began playing with his friend's pistol, "pretending as if he was shooting a music video."

Lockhart's friend said in the affidavit that he asked him "multiple times to stop messing around with his gun," and even moved the weapon to his bedroom before taking a shower. Lockhart's friend said that he heard a gunshot while in the bathroom and came out to find Leary lying on his bed and bleeding, and Lockhart saying he "didn't mean to do it."

When police arrived at the apartment, Leary was declared dead.

When speaking with police about the shooting, Lockhart said that he accidentally discharged the weapon because he believed he was engaging the safety switch.

At the time of the shooting, Lockhart should not have been handling the gun because of his parole status, which in the affidavit he acknowledged to police.

The affidavit states that Lockhart told police "repeatedly" that he didn't intend to shoot Leary.

Lockhart is currently being held in El Paso County jail on suspicion of manslaughter and possession of a weapon by a previous offender on a $10,000 bond, according to inmate records.

Lockhart's preliminary hearing is scheduled June 30 in 4th Judicial District Court.