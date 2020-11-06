A driver, killed in a crash Thursday morning on a highway in Black Forest involving a bus stolen by a 20-year-old woman from an Aurora nursing home , was identified Friday, state troopers said.
Kizzy Aguirre, 42, of Colorado Springs, died in the three-vehicle crash on Colorado 83 about 11 a.m., Colorado State Patrol said.
A 66-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was critically injured in the crash and died later a hospital.
Four other people, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured in the crash at the highway's intersection with Old Stagecoach Road, a news release said. Two other people involved in the crash were unharmed.
The 16-passenger bus was stolen about 9:30 a.m., police said.
Shortly after 10 a.m., the Aurora Police Department tried to stop the bus but the driver fled and police did not pursue it.
Around 10:20 a.m., Parker police saw the bus, which struck a car and drove away. Again, police did not attempt to chase after the bus.
The stolen bus was heading south on Colorado 83 when the driver lost control, swerved into oncoming traffic, and hit a Toyota 4Runner, killing Aguirre, troopers said.
The driver of the bus kept going until it ran head-on into a Honda Pilot, which had seven people in the car, including the 66-year-old man who died.
The woman suspected of stealing the bus, Daihauonzadre Brooks-Jones of Denver, had serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. Alcohol, drugs, and excessive speed are all being investigated as factors in the crash.