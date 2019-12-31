One woman was killed late Sunday near Florissant when she flipped her Jeep after drifting off the road.
Beth Andresen, 53, was driving westbound on Teller County Road 421 (Upper Twin Rock Road) about 8:15 p.m. when she crashed, according to a Colorado State Patrol news release.
The Jeep spun out and rolled, then struck a light post when it overturned again. The Jeep came to a rest on its passenger side, state patrol reported.
Andresen was not wearing a seat belt and she died at the time of the crash, according to state patrol.
Anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact Trooper Thomas DeAntonio at (719) 544-2424.