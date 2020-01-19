A woman was killed Saturday when a falling ice block triggered an avalanche near Ouray, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The woman was an ice climber, the avalanche center reports, but she wasn't tethered or climbing at the time the ice fell. The avalanched happened in the Uncompahgre Gorge, south of Ouray, about 10:30 a.m.

The Ouray County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 44-year-old Van Le Little of Seattle, Washington.

Little was standing at the bottom of a climbing route when the ice block broke, then the triggered avalanche swept her to a nearby creek. She was found buried.

Little's death marks the first avalanche death in the state this year and the second of the 2019-2020 season, according to the avalanche center. On Dec. 8, a backcountry skier triggered an avalanche on Diamond Peaks, west of Cameron Pass.