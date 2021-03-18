The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified a woman who died Wednesday after being partially run over by her own car.
Emergency crews responded to the 3100 block of West Colorado Avenue near 31st Street around 12:20 p.m. where 80-year-old Margaret Stanfill was injured in a shopping center parking lot, police said.
Witnesses told police that she was getting out of a small SUV and fell as the vehicle began to roll backwards. The SUV rolled over part of her body, police said, causing “obvious” injuries.
Bystanders were trying to help the injured woman when first responders arrived, police said.
She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died, police said.
O'Dell Isaac contributed to this report.