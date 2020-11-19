A 27-year-old woman who was found dead Wednesday morning in a hotel room in east Colorado Springs has been identified, according to a news release from the police department.
Rebecca Smith, of Colorado Springs, was found at about 8:19 a.m. when officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Rodeway Inn on North Murray Boulevard and saw her in a room with an adult male, according to police spokesman Lt. James Sokolik. Both individuals appeared to have been shot, Sokolik said.
Smith was dead at the scene. Police did not comment on the wounded man’s condition or on any possible relationship between the two shooting victims.
Sokolik said that while the coroner has yet to officially determine how Smith died, police are investigating her death as a homicide.
Smith’s death is the 34th homicide investigation in Colorado Springs this year, compared to 24 at this time in 2019, Sokolik said.
Anyone with information that may help this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.