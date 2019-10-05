A woman is expected to recover after she was shot in a Colorado Springs neighborhood early Saturday morning.
Springs police responded to the 4800 block of Champagne Drive on the northwest side of the city just after 2 a.m. The area is a residential street.
"At approximately 2:11 this morning, officers were dispatched to a disturbance where there was a shooting," said Sgt. Gary Tedeschi with the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Officers found the victim right away and had her transported to the hospital, Tedeschi said. Police currently do not have any information on the shooter.