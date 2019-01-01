A woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in the early morning hours of New Year's Day, Colorado Springs police said.
The crash occurred about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday near Galley Road and Chelton Road, police said.
Dispatch received a call about a woman lying in the road with a cut on her leg. When firefighters arrived, they found the injured woman.
It appears the woman was hit by a vehicle and the driver left the scene. No description of the vehicle was available.
Around that time Tuesday, people may have been heading home after New Year's Eve celebrations and witnessed the incident. Those with any information are asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.