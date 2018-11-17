A woman was taken to the hospital after a shootout in a fast food drive-thru early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened shortly after midnight Saturday at a Taco Star at South Circle Drive and Airport Road.
Surveillance video from the restaurant shows people in two different cars exchanging fire.
In the video, a red car can be seen sitting in the drive-thru when a silver car pulls up alongside of it. Two people in the front seats of the silver car pull out guns and fire at people inside the red car.
A passenger in the red car fires back, and the silver car speeds away.
The video shows a female driver, and a man with a gun, exit the red car and run in the opposite direction. The man appears to fire at least one more shot as he's running and a third passenger also appears to slowly exit the car before the surveillance video obtained by KKTV ends.
Police say a woman was shot in the back and transported to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.