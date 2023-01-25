A woman in a wheelchair was hospitalized after being hit by a car at Bijou Street and Swope Avenue on Wednesday, according to Colorado Springs police.

It was unclear how seriously the woman was injured, but police said they did not believe her injuries were life threatening.

A witness called 911 to report the crash shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Additional information was not immediately available as officers continued to investigate the crash.

This article will be updated as more information is received.