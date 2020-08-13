A woman shot by three Pueblo Police officers during a reported home invasion Tuesday was identified, according to law enforcement.
Lyana Gilmore, 48, was shot by police after she refused to drop her weapon.
Gilmore allegedly entered the home in the 2000 block of West 15th Street in Pueblo around 10:20 p.m. and threatened the residents.
Three of the four residents of the house managed to flea but one elderly man was stuck inside with Gilmore when police arrived. She then came out of the house but refused to drop her weapon when the three officers fired, killing Gilmore.
The three officers who fired their weapons are on administrative leave pending an administrative investigation of the shooting as is routine in officer-involved shootings.