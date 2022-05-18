Colorado Springs police released the name Wednesday of the woman who was found dead after a reported weekend shooting in the north part of the city.

Police said in a news release that the El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the victim at Rampart Park as Abigail Miller, of Dayton, Ohio.

Miller, 32, was found dead after reports of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the park, located off Lexington Drive behind Rampart High School.

The death of Miller has been ruled a homicide, and police have yet to identify a suspect, according to the news release.

Miller's death is the 20th reported homicide in this year. At this time in 2021, police had investigated 17 homicides.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact police at 719-444-7000. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.