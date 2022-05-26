The name of the woman found dead inside an apartment after a weekend shooting was released Thursday by Colorado Springs police.

On Saturday, police responded to a reported shooting at the Mallard Meadows Apartments, 3040 Mallard Drive, shortly before 1 p.m. They found a woman fatally shot.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office completed the autopsy Monday and identified the victim as 18-year-old Malaya Leary.

Eric Lockhart was arrested and taken to the El Paso County jail.

Leary’s death is the 21st homicide investigation in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, police had investigated 17 homicides.

The investigation remains active and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.