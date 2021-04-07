The woman killed in a Saturday traffic crash outside Cañon City was 40-year-old Melissa Whatley, The Fremont County Coroner's Office announced Tuesday.
Whatley died after she was thrown from a Chevrolet Uplander that rolled during a single-vehicle crash about 5 miles west of Cañon City on Highway 50, the Colorado State Patrol said.
Troopers responded to the crash after the Chevrolet swetved across the eastbound lanes before hitting a rock wall. The car rolled, ejecting Whatley and a child from the vehicle, troopers said.
Whatley died and the child was hospitalized at Children's Hospital in Colorado Springs after the crash, troopers said.
Five other passengers including three children, were treated for injuries, troopers said.