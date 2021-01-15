A woman killed in a car crash in northeast Colorado Springs was identified, according to coroner's office.
The woman, 62-year-old Marion Scott, was killed when the driver of the Nissan in which she was a passenger tried to turn left onto southbound Oro Blanco Drive at a green light, officers said.
The Nissan was then struck by a Yamaha motorcycle, which was headed east on Austin Bluffs Parkway.
Police arrived at the crash around 5:55 p.m. and firefighters provided first aid but Scott died due from her injuries. Three other occupants of the vehicle were uninjured and the motorcyclist was tossed from his bike and transported to a nearby hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Scott is the first traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2021.There were two traffic fatalities at this time last year.