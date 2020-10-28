cop lights.jpg

Authorities have identified a woman killed in a Sunday afternoon crash that left six others injured, including five children.

1 killed, 6 injured, including 5 children, in Colorado Springs crash

Renee Cowboy-Stevens, 42, was the front-seat passenger in an SUV on Marksheffel Road near Drennan Road that Colorado Springs police said was struck by a pickup hauling another vehicle on a trailer that veered into oncoming traffic

2 motorcyclists killed in Colorado Springs wrecks identified

The driver and five children in the SUV were hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The driver and passenger of the pickup were uninjured.

2 killed in separate motorcycle crashes in Colorado Springs

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

Tags

Load comments