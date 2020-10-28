Authorities have identified a woman killed in a Sunday afternoon crash that left six others injured, including five children.
Renee Cowboy-Stevens, 42, was the front-seat passenger in an SUV on Marksheffel Road near Drennan Road that Colorado Springs police said was struck by a pickup hauling another vehicle on a trailer that veered into oncoming traffic
The driver and five children in the SUV were hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The driver and passenger of the pickup were uninjured.