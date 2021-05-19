Colorado Springs police have identified a woman found dead near the scene of a structure fire in southwest Colorado Springs last week.
On Wednesday police identified the woman as 74-year-old Theresa Graham. Graham's cause of death has not been released, but police are investigating the case as a homicide.
Police said Colorado Springs Fire Department crews located Graham's body in the area of a structure fire in the 0000 block of West Cheyenne Road on May 10. Crews located her body while battling the blaze and reported the incident to police.
Officers responded to the scene to conduct a death investigation. A search of the residence and nearby area was conducted, but no one was found, police said in a release.
Officials from the Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit were dispatched and since have taken over the investigation.
Graham's case is CSPD's 16th homicide investigation this year, two lower when compared to this time last year, CSPD officials said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact CSPD at 719-444-7000. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.
The investigation is ongoing.