A woman was hit and killed by a car while crossing the street at South Academy and Astrozon boulevards late Sunday.
The woman's death marks the 42nd traffic fatality this year in Colorado Springs, one shy of the record 43 in 1986. She is also the 10th pedestrian to be killed by a vehicle this year.
Police responded to the intersection about 11:45 p.m. and found the woman, whose name has not been released, dead on scene.
The driver, Elizabeth Bennett, 29, remained on the scene. Bennett was arrested and is facing vehicular homicide charges associated with driving under the influence of a suspected drug, police said.
The intersection was shut down until about 3 a.m. Monday.
Less than a week ago, 39-year-old Beau Russell was hit and killed by a car while crossing the same intersection. Read more here.
"I can't overstate how important it is for us all to just slow down," police spokesman Lt. Howard Black told Gazette news partner KKTV. "Pay attention."
The police department "continues to seek ways to impact dangerous driving on our community’s roads," a news release said.
The department has been awarded federal funds this month to increase speeding enforcement by paying for officers' overtime starting in November until September of 2019, the news release said.