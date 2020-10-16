A 90-year-old Colorado Springs woman who was hit by a car nearly two weeks ago has died, according to police spokesman Lt. James Sokolik.
Media Pate was walking across a parking lot on South Nevada Avenue Oct. 5 when a car backed out of a space and hit her, according to police. Sokolik said the driver of the car stayed at the scene.
Police officers and paramedics performed first aid on Pate and rushed her to the hospital, Sokolik reported. Pate died of her injuries at the hospital Thursday.
No charges have been filed, but the crash remains under investigation, Sokolik said.
Pate’s death is the 36th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year, according to police.