A female pedestrian died Saturday night after being hit by a Ford F-250 pickup near the Interstate 25 overpass in the 200 Block of West Cimarron Street, according to Colorado Springs police.
The driver of the truck was traveling east on Cimarron Street, approaching the bridge over railroad tracks, shortly after 6:30 p.m., when the pedestrian, who was standing on the center median, attempted to walk south across traffic, police said.
She died in the crash.
Her death is the 37th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time in 2018, there had been 42 traffic fatalities.
Police are asking for anyone with information about the incident or who was a witness to call the department at (719) 444-7000. Law enforcement officials did not state whether charges are being considered against the driver.
Those desiring to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.