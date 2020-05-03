A 32-year-old woman is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man in Cañon City, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.
Shera Marie Carter was arrested at 6 p.m. Saturday after the slaying of Coty Bass in the 2100 block of Washington Street.
Sheriff's authorities gave no further details in a news release announcing the arrest.
Carter is being held without bond at the Fremont County Detention Center in Cañon City pending a court appearance set for Monday.