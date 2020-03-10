Colorado Springs police found a woman with life-threatening stab wounds on the city's west side Monday.
Just shy of 3 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence in the 1500 block of West Pikes Peak Avenue and found the woman, who was transported to the hospital.
Detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department's Violent Crimes Section are assisting, and the investigation is ongoing, police say.
The woman remained in serious condition with life-threatening injuries as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, a police spokesman said.