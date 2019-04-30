A woman was stabbed at least 8 times while in a vehicle with a possible acquaintance Monday night, police said.
Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a call outside a business at 200 E. Fillmore Street. Police learned the woman had gotten in a car with someone they believe she knew at a house on East Cheyenne Boulevard.
During the drive, police believe the two engaged in a verbal argument before the woman was stabbed. She was then dropped off outside the business on E. Fillmore Street, where a passerby found her.
The woman, 35, was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening stab wounds.
She was able to give the first name of her attacker, police said.
The investigation is ongoing but officers said there is no danger to the public.