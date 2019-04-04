A woman was found shot to death early Thursday in the parking lot of a southwest Colorado Springs Walmart.
A man called police about 3:30 a.m. Thursday and said he had shot someone four times at the Walmart at 707 S. Eighth St., according to radio scanner traffic.
Officers arrived and found the alleged shooter and the slain woman.
Detectives were "still trying to make sure it is the same man" and whether the woman was killed in the parking lot or elsewhere, said police Lt. Howard Black.
The Police Department's crime lab was collecting evidence at 8:30 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.