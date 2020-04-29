A woman who was found floating in chest-deep water at Lake Pueblo State Park on Wednesday evening died after Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers tried to save her, the agency said in a tweet.
About 6:30 p.m., visitors flagged down a park ranger near the north picnic area saying that a woman had fallen in the lake, the tweet said. The ranger pulled her to shore and performed CPR for about 15 minutes until paramedics arrived, it said.
The woman, whose name was not released, was declared dead and taken to the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office, Parks and Wildlife said.
