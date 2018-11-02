Editor's note: The El Paso County Sheriff's Office previously identified the woman found on Pikes Peak as Rebecca Maxwell. The office later corrected this to Rebecca Maxfield.
The woman who died in an apparent fall Sunday on Pikes Peak has been identified as Rebecca Maxfield, 31, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office reported.
Hikers on the Barr Trail reported seeing Maxfield's body about noon near the 16 Golden Stairs, the final stretch to the summit.
Authorities called in a helicopter to recover the body but the difficult terrain made it impossible to land, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby told The Gazette.
Search and rescue crews resumed their efforts about 5 a.m. Monday and retrieved the body about 2 p.m., she said.
The county Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death, a press release said.