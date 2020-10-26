Colorado Springs police tape
Editor's note: A previous verison of this story said the death was being investigated as a homicide. Police clarified that while the Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit responded to the investigation, it is not being investigated as such.

Colorado Springs police responded to a call for a deceased woman in a home Sunday night in the Ivywild neighborhood, police said.

When police arrived to the house in the 200 block of Beaver Court around 11:15 p.m. they found a woman dead.

Police said all people involved were found and interviewed.

