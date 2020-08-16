A motorcyclist who officials say is a Fort Carson soldier and his passenger died early Sunday in a fiery crash on Interstate 25 in south Colorado Springs, according to Colorado State Patrol.
The motorcycle driven by the 42-year-old man, whose name was not publicly released, rode southbound on the northbound off ramp to South Academy Boulevard at about 12:30 a.m., troopers said in a news release Sunday. A 39-year-old woman, whose name was not released, was the passenger on the 2017 Harley Davidson.
The motorcycle struck the front passenger side of a 2003 Hummer H2, occupied by a 63-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman, traveling northbound on I-25. Their names were not released.
Both vehicles caught fire in the crash, troopers said.
The motorcycle riders were killed in the crash, troopers said. The Hummer driver sustained minor injuries and the passenger sustained serious injuries.
The crash is still being investigated. Troopers said alcohol is a suspected factor of the crash although they didn't specify who was under the influence.