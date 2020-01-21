The driver involved in a rollover crash along Interstate 25 Monday was identified by Colorado Springs police Tuesday as Nicole McGraw.

McGraw, 28, is facing charges of driving under the influence and careless driving, said police spokesman Jim Sokolik. She was arrested Monday after driving a vehicle into the guardrail along I-25 near Rockrimmon Boulevard and flipping it into a nearby ravine.

A video circulating on Facebook showed the vehicle traveling up the on-ramp, swerving and hitting a cement wall multiple times before rolling off the road. The video was captured by Dionte Franklin, who was driving behind the vehicle.

Franklin told The Gazette he and other motorists helped pull McGraw from the car's front passenger window after it rolled onto its roof.

"She kept saying she needed to get home to her dog," Franklin said, "then she just got up and started walking on her own."

McGraw pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in 2014, El Paso County court records show. She was released Monday in connection with the current case.

