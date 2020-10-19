Wildlife officials cited a 73-year-old woman who they say fed and raised a young deer that later gored a Black Forest woman, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Monday.
Authorities issued two citations, which can carry more than $1,000 in fines, to Tynette Housley, who allegedly took the day-old fawn into her home and raised the deer for a year before it attacked a woman walking her dog Friday, officials said.
Housley was also issued a warning for possessing wildlife without a license, according to the agency.
The young buck was euthanized shortly after it rammed its antlers into a woman, knocked her down and gored her, officials said. The deer continued to attack the woman for several minutes as she tried to run to a neighbor’s house and then back to her own home.
The deer relented as the woman ran between two cars in her garage, wildlife officials said. The woman was hospitalized overnight for serious lacerations to her head, cheek and legs, officials said.
Lab technicians found that the deer’s stomach contained out-of-season foods, including hay, gain, corn and possibly potato.
“We can’t say it enough: Wild animals are not pets,” said Frank McGee, an area wildlife manager for the agency in the Pikes Peak region. “Feeding deer habituates them to humans. They lose their fear of humans and that leads to these outcomes that are tragic for both wildlife and people.”
Instead, injured and orphaned wildlife should be taken to licensed wildlife rehabilitators, McGee said.