A woman managed to escape after she was kidnapped by a man on the west side of Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to the 500 block of South 8th Street around 3 p.m. after a woman reported that while she was out shopping she was approached by a 30- to 40-year-old man driving a black SUV. The man forced her into the vehicle at gunpoint, officers said.

The woman escaped after several hours but police did not say how she managed to free herself.

Officers did not find the man nor his vehicle, officers said.