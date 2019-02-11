A woman was seriously injured near Grand Lake after driving a rented snowmobile over a 150-foot cliff.
According to a Facebook post by Grand County Search and Rescue, the accident required a complicated retrieval last Saturday. The woman was hauled to the top of the ridge 150-feet above where she landed, before being transported by snowmobile to an awaiting helicopter.
Grand Lake Fire Protection District and Grand County EMS were also on site to provide assistance during the rescue.
The woman, 38-years old, was not immediately identified.
Grand County is a popular spot for snowmobiling, particularly the Grand Lake area. Rolling hills and scenic views just miles from Rocky Mountain National Park have made this a hot spot for trail exploration.