A 76-year-old woman died less than two weeks after she was critically injured in a three-vehicle crash in Colorado Springs, police announced Friday.

Officers responded to the crash around 12:38 p.m. in the 1900 block of N. Union Avenue April 4 after a vehicle headed north crossed into the center lane of traffic and hit a southbound vehicle head-on. As a result, a second southbound vehicle rear-ended the first southbound vehicle, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that crossed the center lane, Sharon Jackson, was taken to a hospital and died from her injures Friday, April 15, officers said.

Jackson's death is the ninth traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. Last year at this time 13 people died in traffic accidents, police said.