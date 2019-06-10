A woman who was found hanging in her cell at the El Paso County Jail last week died on Sunday, the sheriff's office said Monday in a news release.
The woman, whose name has not been released, was found not breathing and without a pulse when deputies responded to the medical emergency in her cell on June 4, the release said.
Deputies and medical staff responded to reports of the emergency at 12:05 p.m. The responding deputies performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation and medical staff assisted in lifesaving efforts with an automated external defibrillator.
After the rescue efforts, the woman had a pulse by the time she was taken to a hospital, where she died five days later, deputies said.
According to the jail, the death was the first suicide at the jail since July 2009.
Due to the active investigation, it is unclear if the woman was on suicide watch. The official cause of death will be determined by the coroner's office.