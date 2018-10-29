The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said a person has died in an apparent fall near Barr Trail.
Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jackie Kirby says hikers on Sunday reported seeing what they believed to be a woman's body.
According to the Sheriff's Office online blotter, a death was reported at a section of Barr Trail called the Golden Stairs at 12:20 p.m.
The section of trail is a series of switchbacks on the final stretch to the summit of Pikes Peak.
Because of the difficult terrain in the area, a helicopter that attempted to aid in recovery efforts was not able to land.
Efforts to recover the body were to resume at first light Monday morning, Kirby said.