The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said a person has died in an apparent fall near Barr Trail. 

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jackie Kirby says hikers on Sunday reported seeing what they believed to be a woman's body. 

According to the Sheriff's Office online blotter, a death was reported at a section of Barr Trail called the Golden Stairs at 12:20 p.m. 

The section of trail is a series of switchbacks on the final stretch to the summit of Pikes Peak. 

Because of the difficult terrain in the area, a helicopter that attempted to aid in recovery efforts was not able to land. 

Efforts to recover the body were to resume at first light Monday morning, Kirby said. 

