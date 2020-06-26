A woman died Thursday, nearly two weeks after a car ran a red light and struck her motorcycle in downtown Colorado Springs, police said.
Jacqueline Robison, 45, died from injuries related to the June 14 crash, Colorado Springs police said in a news release Friday.
Police said a Toyota sedan was traveling east on Platte Avenue when it ran a red light at North Nevada Avenue and struck Robison's motorcycle, which was traveling south through the intersection on a green light.
Both Robison and her passenger — who were wearing helmets — were transported to a hospital, police said.
As of Friday, the passenger was still in the hospital, a spokeswoman said.
Charges have yet to be filed, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.
Impairment is not suspected and the Gen. Palmer statue at that intersection was not a factor in the crash, the release stated.
Robison's death is the city's 17th traffic fatality this year.