A woman died Thursday, nearly two weeks after a car ran a red light and struck her motorcycle in downtown Colorado Springs, police said.
Jacqueline Robison, 45, died from serious injuries related to the June 14 crash, Colorado Springs police said in a news release Friday.
Police said a Toyota sedan was traveling eastbound on Platte Avenue when it ran a red light at North Nevada Avenue and struck Robison's motorcycle, which was traveling southbound through the intersection on a green light.
Both Robison and her passenger — who were wearing helmets at the time of the crash — were transported to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. The passenger's condition was unknown as of Friday.
Charges have yet to be filed, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.
Impairment is not suspected and the Gen. Palmer statue at that intersection was not a factor in the crash, the release stated.
Robison's death marks the city's 17th traffic fatality this year.