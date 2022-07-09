Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers and Lake Pueblo State Park officials are investigating a fatal boating accident on Saturday.
Despite staff administering life-saving measures, one woman died as a result of the accident, CPW announced on Twitter.
Breaking: @COParksWildlife Rangers @LakePuebloSP are investigating a fatal boating accident today. A woman died despite life-saving measures by CPW staff. No further comment will be made at this time. The Pueblo County Coroner will formally identify the victim and cause of death. pic.twitter.com/0mpWDUKa53— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 10, 2022
The Pueblo County coroner will take possession of the body to identify the victim and determine a cause of death.
This is the sixth death at Lake Pueblo this year. If determined to be a drowning, it will be the 24th such death in the state so far.
The story is developing, and CPW did not make further comment.