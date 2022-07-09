Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers and Lake Pueblo State Park officials are investigating a fatal boating accident on Saturday.

Despite staff administering life-saving measures, one woman died as a result of the accident, CPW announced on Twitter.

The Pueblo County coroner will take possession of the body to identify the victim and determine a cause of death.

This is the sixth death at Lake Pueblo this year. If determined to be a drowning, it will be the 24th such death in the state so far.

The story is developing, and CPW did not make further comment.

