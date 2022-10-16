A woman was killed Sunday afternoon when she was hit by a brush truck belonging to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, according to a news release from the Police Department.
The crash occurred around 3 p.m. in Dorchester Park near Nevada Avenue and Interstate 25.
Firefighters were responding to reports of a tree stump on fire in the park when their truck collided with a person, police said. Firefighters got out of the truck to check on the person and learned that she was dead.
The Police Department's Major Crash Team is investigating the incident, police said.
