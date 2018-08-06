A woman hit by a car while crossing a road in southeast Colorado Springs a week ago has died, police announced Monday.
Marjorie Mestas, 36, was crossing South Academy Boulevard near Hancock Expressway about 11 a.m. July 29 when she was struck by a sedan traveling north on South Academy Boulevard, police said.
Mestas was taken to a hospital, where she died Thursday.
Police said no charges are anticipated.
Mestas' death is the 28th traffic-related fatality in the city this year, and she is the seventh pedestrian killed, police said. At this time last year, the city had 22 people killed in traffic, six of whom were pedestrians.