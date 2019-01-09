A woman crushed to death by her own truck Jan. 3 in a strip mall parking lot has been identified as Bich Van Ngo, 68.
Ngo, who went by Theresa Dreher, stopped her truck in front of an Armed Forces Career Center and Rose Nails in the 5700 block of North Academy Boulevard and got out without putting it in park, said police spokesman Lt. Howard Black. When the truck moved forward, she was pinned against a parked, unoccupied SUV.
Ngo was born in Vietnam and moved to Colorado Springs 40 years ago, according to a post on her husband Dean Dreher's Facebook page.
Dreher did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
She had three children, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild, and worked as a nail technician.
Ngo's memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Shrine of Remembrance Chapel, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd.