A woman was crushed to death by her own truck Thursday afternoon after she pulled into a strip mall parking lot, the first traffic fatality of 2019 after a record-setting 48 people died last year.
The accident happened about 12:30 p.m. in front of an Armed Forces Career Center and Rose Nails in the 5700 block of North Academy Boulevard.
The woman, whose name has not been released, stopped her truck and got out without placing it in park, said police spokesman Lt. Howard Black. The truck moved forward, pinning her against a parked, unoccupied SUV.
The accident was "just one of those absolute tragedies," Black said.