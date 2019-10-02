A single-vehicle rollover crash outside Yoder sent a woman and her 8-year-old daughter to a hospital with serious injuries Wednesday afternoon, Colorado State Patrol said.
The crash happened about 4:45 p.m. on Colorado 94 near Yoder Road, patrol spokesman Gary Cutler said. Cutler didn't have information about what caused the vehicle to flip, but said the woman was unconscious when troopers arrived. The 8-year-old had been thrown from the vehicle, he said.
The mother was taken by helicopter to UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central with life-threatening injuries, troopers said in radio transmissions. The girl had a head injury, Cutler said, but was able to walk when troopers arrived.
A utility vehicle was headed to inspect the damage to power lines, according to the radio transmissions.
