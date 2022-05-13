A woman has been confirmed dead after a fire tore through a mobile home park in Colorado Springs Thursday.

El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly confirmed the death but did not provide the individual's identity. While the office believes they know the person's identity, they are still working to confirm it.

The fire started as a single-structure blaze shortly before noon at the mobile home park at 3831 N. Cascade Ave. The fire spread amid high winds with gusts up to 53 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Firefighters initially reported there had been no injuries but that was prior to secondary searches of the burned mobile homes.

The area could remain on evacuation orders overnight, according to a city news release.

Crews battled 50-foot flames as 500-pound propane tanks used to heat mobile homes caught fire Thursday, Lt. Aaron McConnellogue said during a Thursday news conference.