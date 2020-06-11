A woman and a boy died Thursday morning after a fire ravaged a home near Buena Vista, authorities said.
When firefighters arrived about 1:30 a.m, flames engulfed the single-family house one mile north of Buena Vista and west of U.S. 24, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
A man and girl had escaped, but a woman and boy were still inside, the sheriff's office said. Firefighters found the woman and boy and pulled them out of the house, but they were pronounced dead, authorities said.
The man was airlifted to a burn center and the girl went home with family, the sheriff's office said.
Authorities will identify the woman and boy, pending notification of next of kin. The cause of fire is still under investigation, the sheriff's office said.