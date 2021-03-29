Colorado Springs police arrested a woman near Stratton Open Space on Monday after a pursuit in which multiple police cars were damaged and left one officer with minor injuries after the suspect bit him, law enforcement said.
Colorado Springs police found a woman suspected of multiple felonies driving a stolen vehicle in the Ridgeway Avenue parking lot of the Stratton Open Space around 9:30 a.m., police said.
Officers tried to block the suspect's vehicle with their cars, but she crashed through the blockade, damaging several police cars. Police regrouped and tried to block her vehicle again near the intersection of B Avenue and Hilltop Drive. She rammed the officers' cars but was not able to escape, police said.
The suspect told police she had a gun and barricaded herself in the vehicle before jumping out and trying to escape. Officers ran after her and arrested the suspect, 28-year-old Danielle Norwood-Shaw. She resisted police and bit one officer on the arm, police said.
Norwood-Shaw and the officer were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries, police said.
Norwood-Shaw was booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and vehicular eluding, as well as several previous warrants, police said.