A woman who admitted to negligence in the drowning death of a 9-year-old girl at a hotel pool in Colorado Springs was sentenced Wednesday to a community-based prison alternative, angering the girl’s relatives.
“You let her die!” one woman screamed in court after Lynthia Washington was ordered to serve two years in the custody of ComCor in Colorado Springs.
Washington, 58, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in September, admitting that she allowed Yevaeh Patrick-Moon and one of Washington’s granddaughters to swim unsupervised in the pool at Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, while Washington remained in their hotel room.
Surveillance footage shows that Yevaeh drowned within minutes of getting into the deep end — struggling to stay afloat for three minutes before disappearing under the surface. She spent 10 minutes submerged before a hotel employee spotted her and summoned help. Her friend was in a hot tub and the time and didn’t witness the incident.
Washington was initially charged with child abuse — negligently causing death, a felony punishable by up to 12 years in prison. Under her plea bargain, she could have received probation or been sentenced to up to 3 years in prison.
In ruling out prison, 4th Judicial District Judge Marla Prudek cited Washington’s absence of prior offenses and history of living a “normal,” law-abiding life. The judge said Washington’s tearful apology in court Wednesday was evidence of her remorse — and her continuing burden.
“I don’t think she is the kind of person who can push this off,” Prudek said. “I think it will continue to affect her for the rest of her life.”
Yevaeh’s parents left the courtroom as Prudek explained her sentence. Another of the girl’s supporters — who wore shirts emblazoned with the girl’s picture — was escorted out after erupting into screams at Washington.
In tearful addresses before the penalty was imposed, the girl’s relatives recalled Yevaeh as “super funny,” “full of life” and “our little angel.” She was a fourth-grader at French Elementary School.
Her mother, Chevon Patrick, broke down into sobs while recalling how excited Yevaeh was to join her friend and Washington for a day of shopping in Colorado Springs and a girl’s night out at the hotel — Yevaeh’s first sleepover outside the house.
“She did all her chores and all her homework so she could go,” Patrick said, sobbing. “I’ll never feel or see my precious baby again.”
The girl’s grandfather joined in requests by other relatives for a prison sentence.
“The maximum is the minimum we can do for Yevaeh,” said Marion Boyd Patrick.
Washington told Colorado Springs police that she decided to remain in the hotel room because her other granddaughter, 4, was too sick to go to the pool. She said she thought they would go to the hot tub, and that she intended to check on them soon.
But Yevaeh drowned within minutes of leaving the room, authorities say.
“I want to apologize for not taking better care,” Washington said in an address punctuated by sobs. “I’m sorry. She was such a beautiful soul.”
Prosecutors sought to play a copy of the surveillance footage, but the judge did not allow it, saying the video would be too traumatic.
The case spawned a wrongful death lawsuit against Washington and the hotel, alleging that her death could have been prevented had hotel staff followed their safety rules. An employee saw the two girls enter the pool area unattended but did not stop them, despite a policy that requires adult supervision of children her age, the suit alleges.
Court records show that the civil case is scheduled for trial in October.