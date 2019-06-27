Police lights

A woman was struck on the head by a man with a metal pipe Thursday morning just outside Bear Creek Dog Park in west Colorado Springs, police said. 

Police received a call around 7 a.m. about a woman screaming after a man was seen running away in the 1900 block of South 21st Street.

Police investigating multiple vehicle break-ins at Bear Creek Regional Park

The woman sustained a head injury and was taken to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, said Colorado Springs police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik.

No arrests have been made, said Sokolik, but detectives are still investigating the assault. 

Two weeks ago, police investigated 10 vehicle break-ins that happened in the span of 48 hours at Bear Creek Park parking lots. Authorities searched for a man and woman caught on surveillance video using credit cards they had stolen from the vehicles.

